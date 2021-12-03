Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office launches new Spanish video series

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is making sure its Spanish speaking neighbors remain informed. That's why it is launching a video series geared towards Spanish speakers.
"SE HABLA ESPAÑOL" will feature team members with various roles from the sheriff's office who are bilingual. It's launching the series to showcase men and women in the office that have the ability to communicate with Spanish speakers, not only in time of a crisis but when there are opportunities for community policing
You'll also be able to get an inside look at HCSO, to help better understand the departments and divisions within the agency.
The sheriff's office says to date, 282 sworn in and civilian personnel speak both English and Spanish.
"Social media is a powerful tool and HCSO is taking full advantage of our virtual presence to connect with our communities, and in this case, those who feel most comfortable communicating in Spanish," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We hope that by seeing the men and women in uniform who are bilingual, our Spanish-speaking community members will feel represented and more connected with our team."
The sheriff's office says it already uses its Spanish social media accounts on a daily basis.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 26.4 percent of Tampa's population is Hispanic or Latino.
