TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office is asking the State Attorney to drop an open carry charge against a driver who was stopped with a rifle in his truck.

The sheriff's office posted about the charges on Facebook three different times after people posted a series of comments and were questioning the charge.

Stephen Frisco was stopped for a traffic violation, according to deputies.

Inside his pickup truck, there was a hunting rifle and three handguns for which he did not have a permit for, according to the sheriff's office.

He was charged with open carry of the rifle and for having the three concealed weapons without a permit. The sheriff’s office said it has changed its mind and decided while the other charges were valid, the open carry charge was a mistake.

“We have come to the conclusion that the deputy involved in Mr. Frisco’s traffic stop was incorrect in a portion of their interpretation of Florida Open Carry Laws. Mr. Frisco was not in violation regarding the manner in which he was transporting his rifle.”

