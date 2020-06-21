Person shot, killed in Hillsborough County

Deputies are expected to release more information later Saturday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are conducting a shooting investigation Saturday evening.

It's located in the area E. 122nd Ave. and N. 11th Street, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

One person died after being taken to the hospital, the sheriff's office said. It's not known if the shooter is in custody.

There is no threat to the public, the agency adds.

More details are expected later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

