Person shot, killed in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are conducting a shooting investigation Saturday evening.
It's located in the area E. 122nd Ave. and N. 11th Street, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
One person died after being taken to the hospital, the sheriff's office said. It's not known if the shooter is in custody.
There is no threat to the public, the agency adds.
More details are expected later.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
- Coronavirus in Florida: Where we stand with cases, deaths and hospitalizations
- Gov. DeSantis says there's COVID-19 'spread' among young people as daily case count hits new record
- UF Hall of Famer Lawrence Wright wants UF to rethink ban on 'Gator Bait'
- Jacksonville police find mannequin dressed in NYPD uniform hanging from I-95 overpass near Zoo Parkway exit
- This big cloud of dust heading toward Tampa Bay could mean spectacular sunsets and unlikely hurricane chances for now
- Calls come for Columbus, Ohio, to change its name
- What do Tampa and St. Pete's new face mask rules mean?
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter