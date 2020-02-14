TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a shopping plaza in Town ‘n’ County.
Deputies said they got a call about a shooting on Hillsborough Avenue and Memorial Highway just after 6:30 p.m.
Two men agreed to meet at the shopping plaza and “exchanged words,” according to the sheriff’s office. Then, a short shootout took place, according to deputies.
Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. One person accused of shooting the other man has been identified and found by deputies.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Missing SC 6-year-old Faye Swetlik found dead
- Blue Jay's Reese McGuire accused of exposing himself at Dunedin dollar store parking lot
- NASA shares updated 'Pale Blue Dot' image of Earth 3.8 billion miles away for 30th anniversary
- Robert Irwin holding a koala is the spitting image of dad Steve Irwin
- Pictures of vehicles released in search for missing South Carolina 6-year-old girl
- Back on land: Florida family once stuck on a cruise ship without passports, a sick child
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter