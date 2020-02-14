TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a shopping plaza in Town ‘n’ County.

Deputies said they got a call about a shooting on Hillsborough Avenue and Memorial Highway just after 6:30 p.m.

Two men agreed to meet at the shopping plaza and “exchanged words,” according to the sheriff’s office. Then, a short shootout took place, according to deputies.

Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. One person accused of shooting the other man has been identified and found by deputies.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

