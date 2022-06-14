Hillsborough deputies say shooters fired 'numerous rounds' into apartment

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says deputies are trying to find multiple shooters who fired into an occupied apartment.
Investigators say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Willow Brooke Apartments on Hellenic Drive. Somehow, there are no known injuries to anybody inside.
In a news release, deputies said the unidentified shooters "fired numerous rounds from an AR-15 style rifle."
"One of the suspects was captured on a Ring camera armed with a rifle walking through the breezeway, and an unidentified black female walking with the male was also captured on video," the sheriff's office wrote.
The suspects left in a white Nissan Altima, according to law enforcement.
“This suspect brazenly shot at an occupied residence in the middle of the day," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. "Thankfully, no one was injured, but I’m urging anyone who has any information as to the identity of the pictured suspects or pictured vehicle, please contact us immediately.”
Tipsters are urged to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.