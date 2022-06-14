Hillsborough deputies say shooters fired 'numerous rounds' into apartment

A search is underway for the individuals responsible.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says deputies are trying to find multiple shooters who fired into an occupied apartment.

Investigators say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Willow Brooke Apartments on Hellenic Drive. Somehow, there are no known injuries to anybody inside.

In a news release, deputies said the unidentified shooters "fired numerous rounds from an AR-15 style rifle."

"One of the suspects was captured on a Ring camera armed with a rifle walking through the breezeway, and an unidentified black female walking with the male was also captured on video," the sheriff's office wrote.

The suspects left in a white Nissan Altima, according to law enforcement.

“This suspect brazenly shot at an occupied residence in the middle of the day," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. "Thankfully, no one was injured, but I’m urging anyone who has any information as to the identity of the pictured suspects or pictured vehicle, please contact us immediately.”