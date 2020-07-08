Hillsborough County deputies shoot, kill man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend

The three deputies involved are okay.

DOVER, Fla — A man accused of hunting down his ex-girlfriend was shot and killed by Hillsborough County deputies Friday morning.

At around 5 p.m. Thursday, a 51-year-old man waited outside of his ex-girlfriend's house for her to come home, said Sheriff Chad Chronister. When she got there, she was with a friend who drove her home in a truck.

The 51-year-old man got out of his car, walked over to the truck and shot inside of it, hitting the man driving, Chronister said. The driver got out of the truck and tried to get away, but was shot again, according to investigators.

The 51-year-old got in the truck with his ex-girlfriend, pushed her into the driver's seat and told her to drive, according to Chronister.

Chronister said she then drove them into a ditch to try and save herself. She told deputies she kicked out the windshield and hid in the water.

A good Samaritan saw the crash and stopped to help, Chronister said. The good Samaritan saw the man with the gun and yelled to the man's ex-girlfriend to get in the car, said investigators.

The ex-girlfriend got in the car and the two were able to drive away, Chronister said. The man then shot at the car and hit it four times, according to Chronister.

"It's safe to say he wasn't going to stop until he killed this person," Sheriff Chronister said.

Later that night, detectives found the man at a Burger King in Dover, according to investigators. Chronister said the man got out of his car and started shooting at deputies almost immediately when they arrive in the parking lot.

The deputies returned fire, killing him, Chronister said. The deputies were not hurt, investigators said.

Chronister said the man who was shot in the truck by the 51-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries.