Missing Hillsborough County man found safe

He could be traveling in a 2000 black Chevy Silverado with a Florida license plate of 0419XU.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — UPDATE: The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says that Harry "Butch" Carlson Jr. has been found safe.

----------------

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing 77-year-old man.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Harry "Butch" Carlson Jr. of Town 'N' Country who deputies say was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7.

Carlson who has been diagnosed with dementia spoke to a relative today at 10 a.m., but his location remains unknown, according to a press release.

"His family became concerned when he expressed that he was going to visit a family member who has been deceased for several years," the sheriff's office wrote.

Carlson is described as a 5-foot-9, approximately 175-pound white man with sandy hair and hazel eyes. Deputies believe he is driving a 2000 black Chevy Silverado with a Florida license plate of 0419XU.

If you see him or the vehicle he is believed to be in, you are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

What other people are reading right now: