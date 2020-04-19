TAMPA, Fla. — That plane you might hear Sunday evening into the wee hours of the morning is doing its job to keep the area safe -- and less annoying.

Hillsborough County Mosquito Management will be spraying the insecticide Dibrom in an effort to control the population of adult mosquitos. It will happen between 8 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday.

The following locations will be sprayed:

Upper Tampa Bay Park

South Tampa

MacDill Air Force Base

Apollo Beach

Anyone with questions about the spraying effort is asked to call management at 813-635-5400.

Residents can help limit the spread of mosquitos by draining any sort of standing water on their property. This includes garbage cans, gutters, pool covers and anything else that can collect water.

