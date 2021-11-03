Hillsborough County Schools feeds kids for free over spring break

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been a year since the Hillsborough County School District started distributing meals to families during the pandemic and in that time it's given out 8,370,239.
And it's not stopping there.
The school district will be handing out meals to students and families ahead of spring break. From 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, meal boxes will be available at the SILO Event Center in Tampa. There are also 32 other sites that will have meal boxes available from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Each box will have enough food for one child to have breakfast and lunch for six days.
The school district asks that parents display the child's student I.D. or date of birth in the windshield of their car when they go to pick up meals.
More information can be found on the school district's website.
- Third stimulus check update: House gives final approval to COVID bill with $1,400 payments
- Biden's first 50 days: Where he stands on key promises
- Whatever happened to Florida’s plans for permanent daylight saving time?
- State Attorney slams lawmakers' proposed 'anti-riot' bill: 'So many things wrong'
- Confusion at FEMA vaccine site leads to people who thought they were eligible being turned away
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter