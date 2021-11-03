Hillsborough County Schools feeds kids for free over spring break

The school district will be giving out meal boxes that contain enough food for one child to have breakfast and lunch for six days.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been a year since the Hillsborough County School District started distributing meals to families during the pandemic and in that time it's given out 8,370,239.

And it's not stopping there.

The school district will be handing out meals to students and families ahead of spring break. From 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, meal boxes will be available at the SILO Event Center in Tampa. There are also 32 other sites that will have meal boxes available from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Each box will have enough food for one child to have breakfast and lunch for six days.

The school district asks that parents display the child's student I.D. or date of birth in the windshield of their car when they go to pick up meals.

More information can be found on the school district's website.