Hillsborough County SROs take part in 4-day active shooter training

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Schools resource deputies are preparing for the worst-case scenario in school by taking part in a four-day active shooter training program.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says he asked his deputies to look at other school shootings to analyze how law enforcement response could have been better.

After looking at the information, they can then combine that with their training in the field to make sure every response is as efficient as possible.

The in-depth training allowed deputies to practice skills like efficiently clearing a room, effectively communicating using their radios, working to limit casualties and neutralizing an active threat.

"The more prepared we are, the more comfortable our school resource deputies and deputies are to respond to any type of threat," Chronsiter said.