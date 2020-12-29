Sheriff: Standoff with man who had woman, children barricaded in a home with him ends peacefully

Deputies said the man barricaded himself inside his home with five young children and a woman at the Campus Court Mobile home park.

TAMPA, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a standoff ended early Tuesday morning after a man barricaded inside a home surrendered.

Deputies said the man barricaded himself inside his home with five young children and a woman at the Campus Court Mobile home park in the university area.

The standoff came to an end just before 2:30 a.m. investigators said.

"I am so proud of the men and women who worked for hours overnight to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Unfortunately, this is the second barricade subject situation we've been called to in the last 24 hours. While we don't yet know a motive for either of today's incidents, I want to urge anyone who may be suffering from any type of mental health issues to reach out for help. The holidays can be a difficult time, but you are not alone."

It all started Monday night when deputies said they were called to the area for a shooting. Investigators said when they got to the home there was a man who had been shot.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

Deputies said they believe the man who shot the victim went back into his home and barricaded himself inside with a woman and five kids.