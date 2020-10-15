Hillsborough State Attorney's Office announces steps toward racial justice

Andrew Warren's new plan includes a racial justice work group, use of deadly force review, minority prosecutor recruitment, better sentencing analysis and more.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren announced a series of action steps developed to address racial injustice, increase transparency and pursue greater equality in our criminal justice system.

Warren developed the plan in collaboration with a wide range of groups including the Hillsborough County Branch of the NAACP.

"It's a step in the right direction," NAACP Hillsborough County Branch President Yvette Lewis said, "But what's hurtful is that it took George Floyd's death to wake people up for them to come to the table and have a conversation," Lewis said.

After Floyd's death triggered protests across the nation and here in Tampa, Lewis said this move is a step in the right direction against a real problem.

"I have seen a lot of racial injustice. I have experienced it myself and I have seen a lot of people who look like me get a harder sentence just because of the color of their skin," Lewis said.

Warren's new plan for racial justice has five action steps:

1. Racial Justice Work Group

Creating a focused working group with representatives from the community and State Attorney’s Office to identify important community issues related to racial injustice and develop consistent responses to address them.

2. Use of Deadly Force Review

Expanding outreach efforts to reach more groups and provide more clarity each time the State Attorney’s Office reviews whether criminal charges are appropriate in a case involving the use of deadly force by police or civilians.

3. Community Engagement

Growing community connections by encouraging staff engagement and considering community involvement in staff evaluations and promotions. State Attorney Warren will continue monthly and quarterly meetings with community groups, including the Hillsborough Branch of the NAACP, faith leaders, and the public at large.

4. Minority Prosecutor Recruitment

Taking additional steps to recruit a staff that reflects our community by formalizing our ongoing support of the National Black Prosecutors Association and establishing partnerships with law schools at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

5. Better Sentencing Analysis

Investing in tools and research to evaluate sentences and plea arrangements, aiming to ensure that people with similar crimes and similar criminal histories are not receiving vastly different consequences.

"The ugly but undeniable truth is that our justice system doesn't work fairly every time for every person and the fact is we still have a long way to go to fulfill that vision of liberty and justice for all," Warren said.

Elder Donald Taylor grew up in Hillsborough County and says he's hopeful for change. "We don't know how the plan will effect the situation but doing nothing isn't an option," Taylor said.

He also says racial injustice requires participation and accountability from everyone to stop. "The biggest problem is the people who allow the racial injustice to happen and don't do anything to change," Taylor said.

Lewis agrees and says there's still work to be done. "The plan has a lot of words but change starts with action. We have to have action behind these words," Lewis said.

You can suggest potential topics for the Racial Justice Work Group to address on the State Attorney's Office website at sao13th.com.

