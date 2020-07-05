Hillsborough County extends local state of emergency

The extension is for another 7 days.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County has extended its local state of emergency for seven more days.

The unanimous vote happened Thursday afternoon during an Emergency Policy Group meeting.

The EPG is comprised of three County Commissioners, the mayors of Plant City, Tampa, and Temple Terrace, the Sheriff and the Chairman of the School Board.

The EPG meets on Mondays and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m.

