Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says Rashad Mann's criminal history spans two decades.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities say a “career criminal” is behind bars for his involvement in the kidnapping of a 1-year-old girl who was sleeping in the back of an SUV when it was stolen from her grandmother’s driveway.

At the time, the car was left unlocked and running while the family unloaded items in an effort to not wake the young girl as she slept in a car seat.

The incident sparked an Amber Alert and county-wide search in February by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Baby Tinnley West was later found unharmed in the SUV, which was abandoned at a nearby church.

Now, the sheriff’s office is providing insight into how it tracked down the man spotted in home surveillance video shortly before the car was stolen and arrested him.

According to a press release, 26-year-old Rashad Mann was initially arrested on unrelated charges earlier in March while deputies were investigating several daytime burglaries.

During the investigation, deputies say they conducted surveillance on Mann and another man where they observed them burglarizing homes. The two were placed under arrest.

While in custody, detectives working on baby Tinnley’s kidnapping case believed Mann was connected to the incident and collected DNA from him to be matched with DNA swabs found from the stolen vehicle.

On March 15, the sheriff’s office says they came back as a match.

“When Tinnley was found safe, I told you that was the best possible outcome, but our work wasn’t done yet,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We needed to make sure her family received the justice they deserve and the person responsible was held accountable. We can now say, with the arrest of Rashad Mann, this is the best possible outcome.”

Chronister lauded the work of his deputies and detectives and shared his hope that the 1-year-old’s family can “finally find some comfort knowing Rashad Mann, the individual who has created nightmares for this family, is behind bars."

According to the sheriff’s office, Mann’s criminal history started at the age of 12 and has spanned two decades.

The 26-year-old faces kidnapping charges related to this case.