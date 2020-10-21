Strawberry farm vandalized, crops damaged in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are asking for the public's help to find those responsible for damaging a set of strawberry crops at a farm in Plant City.
Deputies said sometime between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday, someone drove onto the property of Astin Farms with an ATV or UTV. The farm is located off of Holloway Road and Wallace Road.
Photos posted on social media by the sheriff's office show damage to several rows of strawberry crops. Deputies estimate the damage exceeds $3,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.
Those responsible could face felony criminal mischief and felony trespassing charges.
