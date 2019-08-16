LITHIA, Fla. — Neighbors on River Drive in Lithia are being forced to use canoes and boats to get to their cars.

The Alafia River is spilling over its banks with current levels at 14.7 feet. Flood stage is 13 feet.

Many neighbors are parking on higher ground on Lithia Pinecrest Road to keep their cars from being flooded. People who live at the end of the street, closest to the river say water is 3-4 feet in the deepest parts.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Tampa Bay area through at least Friday night. Heavy rain may result in some localized flooding due to the already saturated ground.

