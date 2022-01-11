Hillsborough County superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

A spokesperson for the school district says Superintendent Addison Davis is following CDC protocols.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County School Superintendent Addison Davis on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, the school district confirmed.

According to a spokesperson, Davis tested positive Tuesday morning and "is following CDC protocol guidelines."

Since returning from the winter break last week, Hillsborough County Schools has reported a total of 4,667 COVID-19 cases in classrooms across the district. 1,090 of those cases are among employees and staff.

In an email sent to parents before the start of the semester, Davis laid out the steps schools would take to stop the spread, including:

encouraging mask-wearing indoors,

washing hands often

and routinely cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.