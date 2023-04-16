Florida House panel advances plan for $569 million collected from short-lived Hillsborough County surtax

The money has been stuck in limbo since the Florida Supreme Court ruled it was unconstitutional in 2021.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —

It's a saga that's gone on for years — since 2021 more than $569 million dollars collected from a short-lived transportation surtax in Hillsborough County has been stuck in limbo, but now a Florida House panel has given the go-ahead on a plan for what to do with it.

Last week, the House Ways and Means Committee unanimously advanced a bill that would essentially create a temporary tax holiday, where people in Hillsborough County would see a 1% cut in sales tax, until that money is gone. The tax holiday would take effect Oct. 1.

Ultimately, it’s up to state lawmakers to decide what to do with the money after the Florida Supreme Court ruled the 1% surtax was unconstitutional in 2021.



The House plan, which could see a vote soon, differs from the plan the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners requested back in February. In a 4-2 vote they sent a wish-list-of-sorts to state lawmakers asking the money be used to repair roads, sidewalks, and build trails in the county.

“This will help us. It's a dent, but it's a huge dent. If we can make this happen here in Hillsborough County,” said Commissioner Gwen Myers.

“It's not under our control, it will ultimately be up to the legislature and the governor,” said Commissioner Harry Cohen.

The House Plan in the works also differs from Governor Ron DeSantis’ proposal. The governor asked for the money to be paid back to taxpayers and for a third-party claims administrator to process refund claims, but that brought some questions about how that process would actually work.

The Florida Senate may have other plans, usually, negotiations happen between both chambers as the process works out.