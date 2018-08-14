TAMPA, Fla. – A group of medical, law enforcement and justice system leaders will hold a news conference this morning to announce Hillsborough County is filing a lawsuit against drug companies they say contributed to the opioid addiction crisis.

The lawsuit asserts certain drug manufacturers helped cause the addiction crisis by aggressively marketing opioid drugs, overplaying their benefits in treating chronic pain and downplaying their dangers. The suit also states the manufacturers helped create the opioid crisis and must address the damages their actions caused.

Those scheduled to attend the 10 a.m. news conference include:

• Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Sandra Murman

• Attorney Mike Moore, who led the legal fight against tobacco companies and who is now a nationally recognized leader in lawsuits against opioid manufacturers

• Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister

• State Attorney Andrew Warren

• Hillsborough County Fire Chief Dennis Jones

• Public Defender Bureau Chief Rocky Brancato

• Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office spokesperson Kelly Devers

• Hillsborough County Health Care Services Director Gene Earley

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP