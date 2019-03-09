HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — While Hurricane Dorian isn’t forecast to directly impact the Bay area anymore, the decision to keep schools closed on Tuesday still stands. To help with this, the county is opening its recreation centers to offer free childcare to those affected by school closures.

Because it’s too late to reverse Tuesday’s planned school closure, Hillsborough County officials instead announced plans to waive the daily fee for kids to use the 13 county-owned recreation centers.

“That’ll be something nice,” said Tampa mom Renika Williams, who was contemplating having to take off work to stay home with her sons, ages 14 and 8.

“I won’t have to worry about trying to find a babysitter," she added.

Children ages 5 to 14 who do not regularly participate in the day-long “Camp Days” recreation program can do so for free for the day. Parents will just need to complete a form at the center before dropping off their child.

“It’s good for them to go to the recreation center,” Williams said. “They can have something to do and won’t get into trouble.”

For children already registered for the program, it will be a normal camp day.

Lunch is not provided.

The following centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

All People’s Life Center: 6105 E. Sligh Ave., Tampa, FL 33617

Earl Simmons Park and Community Center: 5936 Connell Rd., Plant City, FL 33567

Egypt Lake Park and Community Center - 3126 Lambright Street, Tampa, FL 33614

Gardenville Park and Community Center - 6219 Symmes Rd., Gibsonton, FL 33534

Jackson Springs Park and Community Center: 8620 Jackson Springs Rd., Tampa, FL 33615

Johnson Community Center: 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa, FL 33619

Keystone Community Center and Sports Complex: 17928 Gunn Hwy, Odessa, FL 33556

Mango Park and Community Center: 11717 Clay Pit Rd., Seffner, FL 33584

Northdale Park and Community Center: 15550 Spring Pine Dr., Tampa, FL 33624

Roy Haynes Park Community Center: 1902 S. Village Ave., Tampa, FL 33612

Ruskin Park and Community Center: 901 6th St SE., Ruskin, FL 33570

Thonotosassa Park and Community Center: 10132 Skewlee Rd., Thonotosassa, FL 33592

Westchase Community Center: 9791 Westchase Dr., Tampa FL 33626

RELATED: School closures: Here is a list of Tampa Bay school closures ahead of Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department community centers open for hurricane day

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.