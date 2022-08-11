Hillsborough County transportation referendum fails

The tax would have allowed transportation officials to have the funds to make roads safer by adding bike lanes, lights and paving roads.

TAMPA, Fla. — After what seemed like a never-ending back-and-forth over the Hillsborough County Transportation tax proposal that ended up on the November ballot, the referendum failed Tuesday night, unofficial results show.

Hillsborough County voters said no to the 1% transportation tax referendum, which would have approved the raising of sales tax in Hillsborough County from 7.5% to 8.5% and allowed transportation officials to have the funds to make roads safer by adding bike lanes, lights and paving roads.

All for Transportation co-chairs Tyler Hudson and Christina Barker said the fight is not over for the future of transportation in Hillsborough County.

"All for Transportation started with one simple mission – to give the residents of Hillsborough County a voice in the future of their community," Hudson and Barker said in a statement released Tuesday night. "Voters used that voice in 2018 to resoundingly demand action and many worked tirelessly alongside us to keep fighting toward our common goal – a transportation system that is safe, reliable, and equitable.

"We cannot say what is next for this fight, but our passion is not diminished. The prospects for a better transportation future are not defeated but only deferred."

Something very similar was passed in 2018. Around half a billion tax dollars were collected. That referendum was ruled unconstitutional because voters decided how the money was spent.