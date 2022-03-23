Hillsborough County moves forward with next step in 1% transportation sales tax

Commissioners are asking for staffers to come back on April 6 with a proposed referendum.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County commissioners on Wednesday voted 6-1 to move forward with the next step in a 1 percent transportation sales tax.

The money would replace that which was considered unconstitutional by the Florida Supreme Court.

The commission has instructed staff to come back on April 6 with a proposed referendum.

Money generated by the 30-year tax would be split among the county and its three municipalities of Tampa, Plant City and Temple Terrace – as well as Hillsborough Area Regional Transit and the Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization.

If the referendum passes on second reading, it would then be left up to voters and appear on the ballot in November.

When 10 Investigates recently looked into dangerous roadways, Commissioner Harry Cohen discussed how the lack of funding from the sales tax was hurting the county's ability to make road improvements. He described how the county had a backlog of projects to complete.