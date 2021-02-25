Florida Supreme Court ruled Hillsborough County transportation tax unconstitutional

In November 2018, Hillsborough voters approved the 30-year, one-cent increase in the county's sales tax to specifically pay for transportation improvement.

TAMPA, Fla — Two years after a lawsuit challenging the Hillsborough County one-cent transportation tax was filed, the Florida Supreme Court struck it down.

In an opinion posted Thursday, Florida's Supreme Court said the way the amendment restricted where the money brought in by the tax could be spent was unconstitutional.

In November 2018, Hillsborough voters approved the 30-year, one-cent increase in the county's sales tax to specifically pay for transportation improvement. Then, in December of that year, Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White filed a lawsuit challenging that tax.

In his 2018 lawsuit, White argued the tax would take power away from the County Commission, making it unconstitutional.

Florida Supreme Court issues opinion finding Hillsborough transportation tax charter amendment unconstitutional, in Robert Emerson v. Hillsborough County. https://t.co/4VhgApr0NJ — FloridaSupremeCourt (@flcourts) February 25, 2021

“This is a fundamental governance issue,” said White in 2018. “This is about the little guy in Hillsborough County because what we’ve seen with this referendum is perhaps a select few attempting an end-around (past) the people’s duly-elected officials.”

The citizen-led All for Transportation group, backed the tax in 2018, saying county commissioners were not doing enough to address the county's transportation problems.

On Thursday, All for Transportation weighed in on the Supreme Court's decision, saying it would make the county's transportation issues worse.

“As Hillsborough County continues to grow, the court’s ruling deprives residents of the necessary transportation investment that they voted for two years ago.," said All for Transportation Co-Chair Tyler Hudson.

The group is set to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to talk about the ruling.

The current sales tax rate in Hillsborough County is one of the highest in the state at 8.5%.