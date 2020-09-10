14 people arrested, accused of littering and dumping across Hillsborough County

The sheriff said the trash was not only an eyesore but also dangerous to people's health.

TAMPA, Fla. — A toilet and an inoperable RV were just some of the things Hillsborough County deputies came across during a month-long operation to crack down on commercial littering and illegal dumping.

The sheriff's office's operation led to the arrests of 14 people who now face felony charges for the improper disposal of waste that created health and safety risks.

The sheriff's office said from Sept. 1 through Oct. 2, deputies talked to complainants, gathered surveillance video and worked to find out who was behind some of the illegal dumping going on across the county.

Rafael Octavio Lopez-Acosta, 28, is accused of dumping several large pieces of broken concrete and old carpet along a roadway near South 12th Avenue and South 50th Street and blocking access to a local business. Deputies say Lopez-Acosta told them he was paid $1,200 to remove and dispose of the material from somebody's home.

Darnell Siler Robinson, 18, and Keith George III, 27, are accused of dumping a toilet, wooden bed frame, headboard, and other miscellaneous trash on both sides of the road in the Palm River-Clair Mel area.

Deputies said other cases they came across involved tree debris, sofas, tires, and an inoperable RV filled with pieces of furniture and trash.

"Our deputies pinpointed areas known for prolific dumping and commercial littering and worked tirelessly to identify the people behind these illegal acts that are not only an eyesore but also public health hazards," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The improper disposal of waste creates conditions that attract rodents and mosquitoes. In addition, sharp objects and edges can cause injuries. We live in a beautiful county and it's our responsibility, as a community, to keep it that way."

Anyone who spots illegal dumping is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

