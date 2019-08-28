HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Bogus threats of violence are not a joke. Those threats are a crime.

It’s a big enough problem that Hillsborough County, cops and school administrators are now launching an awareness campaign.

They’re asking parents to talk to their kids about it and warn their students to cut it out.

“We’re still dealing with an issue that puts everyone on edge,” said Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins.

Hillsborough County leaders say it’s no joke, and they’re not laughing. In just the first three weeks of classes, the Sheriff’s office has investigated an alarming 23 threats made against Hillsborough County schools. Tampa police have dealt with four more.

“It’s difficult to determine whether they are for real. And so, we have to treat every single one of them like it’s the real deal,” said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan.

After the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, administrators say they can’t take any chances.

Every threat has to be taken seriously. So, the district along with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, TPD and the FBI has launched a new public awareness campaign urging young people: “Think Before You Post”.

“Don’t let one of those thoughtless remarks on social media cause you to start your adult lives in jail or forever be labeled as a felon,” said Maj. Thomas St. Johns with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is something that we’re not going to tolerate,” said Michael McPherson, Special Agent with the FBI’s Tampa office. “There are consequences for action. In everything you do. And we have zero tolerance for it.”

That zero-tolerance policy might sound harsh or rigid. But many parents, especially those with school-age children, say unfortunately that’s the world we are living in.

“One time you let it happen, it could turn into something bigger,” said Karen Salazar, a mother of two children in the Hillsborough School system.

“And hopefully, you know, it will eventually fizzle out and kids will realize that this is not something to play with and not something to joke about,” said Edson DeCarvalho, also a father of two students.

Police say they also spend a lot of time and money investigating the hoaxes. That’s manpower that could be solving real crimes and addressing real threats, they said.

Every parent with a child in the Hillsborough School District can expect to get an email or message about the “Think before you post” initiative. Students will hear it at their schools.

“It’s important that we create an environment for the kids to learn,” said Chief Dugan, “Not be worried about this nonsense.”

