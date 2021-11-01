Vaccinations are still only available to seniors 65 and older by appointment.

TAMPA, Fla — This Wednesday Hillsborough County will resume vaccinations for seniors 65 and older.

County leaders said 9,000 doses will be distributed at three locations from Wednesday, Jan. 13 to Friday, Jan. 15.

People who live in the county can book appointments through the online patient portal, or by calling (850) 848-5287 beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12.

After website crashes and jammed phone lines complicated the last vaccine rollout, Hillsborough County has made some changes this time around.

When appointments become available Tuesday, seniors will have time slots to secure their spot based on their age group.

Age 85 and older can book between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Age 75-84 can book between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Age 65-74 can book between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

After 5 p.m., the remaining appointments will be available to any resident 65 or older.

Each age group has a dedicated number of appointment slots.

However, you don't have to wait until Tuesday to get the process started.

People looking to book an appointment are encouraged to call or log onto the patient portal as soon as Monday to create an account. This will save time when logging on to book an appointment Tuesday. The county says wants to Make sure people write down their login information, so they're ready when it's time to schedule an appointment.

The three vaccine distribution sites are:

Vance Vogel Sports Complex

13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton, FL 33534

13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton, FL 33534 Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds

2700 W. Risk St., Plant City, FL 33563

2700 W. Risk St., Plant City, FL 33563 Ed Radice Sports Complex

14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa, FL 33626

Last week, Hillsborough County delivered 8,447 shot to seniors 65 and older and 522 shots to front-line health care workers. They plan to distribute more vaccines as they receive them from the state.

For more on what to expect at your appointment, visit HCFLGov.net/Vaccine.

