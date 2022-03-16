Veterans can learn more about agriculture jobs around Tampa Bay

On March 18, active and retired military and their spouses can take a free bus tour to a variety of Hillsborough County farming operations.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County is offering military veterans the opportunity to learn more about the growing job market within agriculture.

The business development venture, "Veterans in Agriculture," provides a free opportunity for military veterans, reservists, transitional active duty personnel and their spouses to learn about career options that focus on "technology and management systems for the production of food, medicine, consumer products, and energy," the website says.

On March 18, active and retired military and their spouses can take a free bus tour to "a variety of Hillsborough County farming operations, supporting industries, and the University of Florida Gulf Coast Research and Education Center in southern Hillsborough County," the county says.

The tour will start and end at UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County in Seffner. Included in the tour are trips to a strawberry farm, tree nursery and tropical fish farm.

Registration for the free tour ends Wednesday. To register, click here.

"The technical and management skills you acquired in the military could put you in an excellent position to start a new career. Agriculture today has many career options, including sales professionals, UAV specialists, mechanics, managers, and teachers," the county said in part.