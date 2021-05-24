Tampa Bay area World War II veteran turns 100

The sheriff's office said it was an honor for its deputies to help this hero celebrate this milestone birthday.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office helped one Tampa Bay area veteran celebrate a very special day this week.

Mr. Mack turned 100.

Deputies helped the World War II Army veteran celebrate his milestone birthday, according to a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

"He put his life on the line repeatedly and his actions in battle resulted in him being awarded five combat ribbons with stars," the post reads in part.

The sheriff's office said it was an honor for its deputies to help him celebrate his birthday.