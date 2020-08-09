Hillsborough County woman wins $5 million on scratch-off before birthday

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Ana Barrientos Chavira got the birthday surprise of a lifetime when she claimed $5 million off a scratch-off ticket just days before her 33rd birthday.
The Dover woman won the top prize in the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game from the Florida Lottery. She has chosen to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.
Barrientos Chavira bought her winning ticket at the Circle K on Branch Forbes Road in Plant City. The retailer gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
