Hillsborough County woman wins $5 million on scratch-off before birthday

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Ana Barrientos Chavira got the birthday surprise of a lifetime when she claimed $5 million off a scratch-off ticket just days before her 33rd birthday.

The Dover woman won the top prize in the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game from the Florida Lottery. She has chosen to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.

Barrientos Chavira bought her winning ticket at the Circle K on Branch Forbes Road in Plant City. The retailer gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

