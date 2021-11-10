x
Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County COVID-19 vaccination site offering doses for children 5-11

No appointment is required, however, county leaders say parents must make a second dose appointment during the first visit.
FILE - This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. On Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. One more regulatory hurdle remains, as advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make more detailed recommendations on which youngsters should get vaccinated, with a final decision by the agency’s director expected shortly afterward. (Pfizer via AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County has announced that it will be offering children as young as 5 years old the pediatric Pfizer COVID vaccine at its sole vaccine site.

According to county leaders, kids between the ages of 5-11 can receive a dose of the vaccine at Progress Village Park, located at 8701 Progress Boulevard in Tampa. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Children must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian. 

No appointment is required, however, county leaders say parents must make a second dose appointment during the first visit. 

If parents would like to make an appointment for the first dose they can visit patientportalfl.com or call (844) 770-8548.

