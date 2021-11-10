Hillsborough County COVID-19 vaccination site offering doses for children 5-11

No appointment is required, however, county leaders say parents must make a second dose appointment during the first visit.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County has announced that it will be offering children as young as 5 years old the pediatric Pfizer COVID vaccine at its sole vaccine site.

According to county leaders, kids between the ages of 5-11 can receive a dose of the vaccine at Progress Village Park, located at 8701 Progress Boulevard in Tampa. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Children must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian.

No appointment is required, however, county leaders say parents must make a second dose appointment during the first visit.