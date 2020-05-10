Hillsborough County sheriff has warning for parents of teen drivers after 4 deaths

Sheriff Chronister says there are ways to prevent these tragities.

TAMPA, Fla. — With more people hitting the roads, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is putting out a warning for teen drivers. Withing the past month, four teens have died in crashes in Hillsborough County alone.

In a post on social media, Sheriff Chad Chronister warned teen drivers across Tampa Bay to pay attention. Four teens have died in crashes in Hillsborough County in September. In these cases, the sheriff said they made some type of mistake and either lost control of their car, or ran a red light.

“We can prevent these tragedies,” Sheriff Chronister said. “I can’t stress it enough; your life and the lives of others are in your hands the moment you get behind the wheel.”

Wearing your seatbelt, following traffic laws, going the speed limit and getting rid of distractions may seem like common sense but they’re actions that can save lives.

When we talk about distractions, the most common one is a cell phone. The teens killed range in age from 15 to 18. Three of them were passengers in the car of another young driver.

Chronister says that is why it’s so important for parents to have safety talks with their teens and even more of a reason to be very careful about who they allow in the car with them.

