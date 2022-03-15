Fort Myers nonprofit set to run child welfare services in Hillsborough County

DCF announced its intent to award the contract to the Children's Network of South West Florida in an online notice Monday.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Myers nonprofit is set to be awarded the contract to run foster care and child welfare services in Hillsborough County, according to a notice of intent.

The Florida Department of Children and Families announced its intent to award the contract to the Children's Network of South West Florida in an online notice Monday.

The latest development comes months after DCF has been looking for a provider to take over foster care and related services to replace Eckerd Connects.

Children's Network of Southwest Florida, founded in 2003, currently "administers the child welfare system" in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties.

"Our mission is to work with the community to protect children and preserve families," its website reads.

The contract being offered to the nonprofit seeks services for adoptions, child abuse prevention and protection, residential group care, case management, family reunification, permanent foster care and more.

The search for replacement agencies began in 2021 when Eckerd Connects announced plans to shut down three of its Pasco/Pinellas locations amid a criminal investigation into child abuse and neglect allegations.

Eckerd has maintained it was discontinuing services because it was not getting sufficient funding from DCF. However, DCF said "repeated failures" by Eckerd were the reason the contracts were being terminated.

Eckerd Connects has been the Tampa Bay region's lead agency for child welfare and foster care services. But, the agency's contracts for Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties will be terminated once they expire.