Man dies after being stabbed at apartment complex in Hillsborough County

Investigators don't believe it was a random attack.

Detectives say an argument between neighbors led to a deadly stabbing Wednesday night in Hillsborough County.

Authorities say it happened just after 9 p.m. at the Melrose Apartments on 15th Street North.

Deputies say a man was stabbed in the upper body. He was rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where he died Thursday.

"Our detectives are actively working this investigation and do not believe it was a random act," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. "There is no threat to the public at this time. Detectives have been in contact with all individuals involved and witnesses."

The sheriff's office has not released any additional information about who investigators believe stabbed the man. The case is still under investigation.