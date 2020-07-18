Sheriff: Man appears to suffer medical issue, dies after being taken into custody

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement following an in-custody death that happened Friday afternoon.

SEFFNER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement following an in-custody death that happened Friday afternoon.

At 3:10 pm on Friday, deputies were called to the Waffle House at 11244 E M.L.K. Jr Boulevard in Seffner for a report of a man burglarizing vehicles.

An employee of the restaurant said he spotted a white man breaking into his car in the parking lot.

The employee went outside and confronted the man while he was still inside his car.

The employee said the man walked away from him and continued trying to get into other vehicles, pulling at the door handle of another vehicle with a woman and two small children inside. The woman locked her doors and began yelling for help.

Deputies arrived as the man was walking away from the woman's vehicle.

Deputies detained Gary Wollnick, 36, for suspicion of burglary as they worked to gather statements from witnesses.

Wollnick was put in handcuffs without a struggle, then placed in the back of a patrol vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after, deputies said they noticed Wollnick was in medical distress and began slumping over in his seat.

Deputies called EMS. Wollnick was taken by ambulance to Brandon Regional Hospital where he later died.

"There was no violence by deputies and no struggle by the suspect at the time of detainment that resulted in this unfortunate death," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are committed to trust through transparency, and that is why the FDLE is being brought in to investigate. I made an agreement last month, along with several local law enforcement leaders, to continue working to strengthen public trust through our actions. I believe this independent investigation is another step towards that goal."

Investigators will work to determine if the death is medical-related.

What other people are reading right now: