Deputies look to reunite missing donkey with its owner

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it best while posting about a missing donkey, "SHREK, your noble steed is looking for you!"

The female donkey was found last Friday on Paul Buchman Highway in Plant City, according to the sheriff's office.

While waiting for her owner, she will stay with HCSO's Agricultural Crimes Unit.

This isn't the first barnyard animal deputies say they've found on the loose in Plant City recently.

Last Sunday, the sheriff's office said it found two goats on Sugar Creek Drive.

Deputies are asking anyone who might know the animal's owner to call them at 813-247-8200.

