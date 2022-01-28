Hillsborough deputies search for missing 16-year-old

Deputies say Analessa Garcia left her home making multiple comments to harm herself and others.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl they say is missing and endangered.

According to the sheriff's office, Analessa Garcia, 16, made multiple comments to harm herself and others before leaving her home near the intersection of Webb Road and Jackson Springs Road in Town n' Country.

She was last seen walking eastbound on Jackson Springs Road.

Garcia is described as 150 pounds and between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-five. She was last seen wearing a dark gray Nike sweatshirt and black and red plaid pants carrying a black backpack and a blue fanny pack.

Anyone with information on Analessa's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.