Deputies search for 2 men accused of stealing Bulldog puppies from a Tampa store

Deputies say they need your help to track down the three Bulldogs.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A search is underway in Hillsborough County for two men who broke into a pet store and stole three puppies, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say the duo broke the front glass door of the All About Puppies store at 13705 North Dale Mabry Highway around 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.

Taken were a four-month-old black and white female French Bulldog named Darla, a two-month-old tan male French Bulldog named Owa and a three-month-old merle female English Bulldog named Patches.

The men took off from the store toward an unknown location.

"We are asking the public to remain alert and contact our detectives if they know who these suspects are, or if they spot these puppies," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "The thieves are likely trying to sell the stolen puppies, so those with plans to find their next furry friend must do their research before taking one home."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.