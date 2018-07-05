TAMPA. Fla. -- Hillsborough County deputies are asking the public's help in finding a 56-year-old woman Monday afternoon.

Sheila Ivey left her house between 10:30 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sat., May 5, and has not been heard from since.

Authorities are concerned because she has made threats to hurt herself in the past year.

Ivey is described as a white female who is around 5'5" tall, 130 pounds and has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top and gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

