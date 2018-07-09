Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives were on the scene of a suspicious death on Sligh Avenue East Thursday night.

Sheriff's Maj. Frank Losat said at about 6 p.m., a family member called 911 to check on a man at a residence in the 7700 block of Sligh Avenue E. Upon entering the mobile home, deputies found a body.

Losat said there were "signs of foul play" in the home.

Deputies are waiting for a search warrant to begin processing the scene.

The victim's vehicle is missing, and deputies are searching for it. Losat said the victim was very possessive of the car and it is in mint condition.

It's a four-door 1990 Lincoln Town Car, white with a tan vinyl top, with Florida tag ZC73V. It was last seen between 10 and 11 a.m. Thursday.

There are no suspect descriptions. Losat said anyone who sees it should not approach it but call the sheriff's office at 911 or (813) 247-8200.

