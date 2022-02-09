x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

Funeral to be held Friday for Hillsborough County Deputy Abigail Bieber

She was killed last month in St. Augustine.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Abigail Bieber

TAMPA, Fla. — The funeral will be held this week for fallen Hillsborough County Deputy Abigail Bieber.

The 30-year-old was found shot on Jan. 29 at a St. Augustine vacation rental home. Investigators say they believe her co-worker, a detective with whom she was romantically linked, killed her before taking his own life.

Bieber's memorial service will be open to the public. It is slated to begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Countryside Christian Church on N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater. 

Members of the public are asked to arrive between 10:30 and 10:50 a.m. to ensure the service can begin promptly.

In lieu of flowers, Bieber's family is asking donations be made to one of the following, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office:

Boys and Girls Club (Hachem Foundation Club)

  • Sam & Laurice Hachem Foundation Club at Town ‘n Country Park
    6039 Hanley Road
    Tampa Florida 33634

 Mary Lee's House 

  • Mary Lee's House
    (813) 250-6650
    2806 North Armenia Ave
    Tampa, FL 33607

Maxx & Me Pet Rescue

  • Maxx & Me Pet Rescue
    12191 West Linebaugh Ave #554
    Tampa, Florida 33626

10 Tampa Bay Cares: The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233. Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211.

Related Articles

In Other News

Tampa's River O' Green to make return in March