Funeral to be held Friday for Hillsborough County Deputy Abigail Bieber

She was killed last month in St. Augustine.

TAMPA, Fla. — The funeral will be held this week for fallen Hillsborough County Deputy Abigail Bieber.

The 30-year-old was found shot on Jan. 29 at a St. Augustine vacation rental home. Investigators say they believe her co-worker, a detective with whom she was romantically linked, killed her before taking his own life.

Bieber's memorial service will be open to the public. It is slated to begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Countryside Christian Church on N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater.

Members of the public are asked to arrive between 10:30 and 10:50 a.m. to ensure the service can begin promptly.

In lieu of flowers, Bieber's family is asking donations be made to one of the following, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office:



Boys and Girls Club (Hachem Foundation Club)

Sam & Laurice Hachem Foundation Club at Town ‘n Country Park

6039 Hanley Road

Tampa Florida 33634

Mary Lee's House

(813) 250-6650

2806 North Armenia Ave

Tampa, FL 33607

Maxx & Me Pet Rescue

12191 West Linebaugh Ave #554

Tampa, Florida 33626