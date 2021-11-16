HCSO unit flips over after SUV runs red light in Tampa, agency says

The sheriff's office says no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County deputy is going to be alright following a crash at a Tampa intersection, the sheriff's office says.

According to law enforcement, an SUV ran a red light at 12 p.m. on Tuesday near North Florida Avenue and Palm Avenue, colliding with a deputy's marked unit. Images provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office show the heavily-damaged SUV rolled over.

The sheriff's office says the deputy was not hurt, and the driver of the other SUV did not suffer any serious injuries.