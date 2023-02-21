Hillsborough deputy on unpaid leave after DUI arrest

Toxicology performed at the hospital indicated a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.15 — the legal limit is 0.08.

BRANDON, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested and suspended without pay after being charged with driving under the influence, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 9, deputies responded to a crash involving 34-year-old Matthew Archambeau by Bloomingdale Square near Maze Lane in Brandon.

The sheriff's office said surveillance video showed Archambeau going about 105 mph on his motorcycle just before he collided with a tanker.

The 34-year-old was taken to Tampa General Hospital for care where a toxicology performed indicated he reportedly had a blood-alcohol concentration level greater than 0.15% — the legal BAC level to drive is 0.08%. The sheriff's office said no one else was hurt in the crash.

Initially, Archambeau was not arrested due to his injuries, but charges were filed with the State Attorney's Office, the sheriff's office said.

"As law enforcement officers, we hold ourselves to a higher standard," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "The actions of this deputy are not only illegal, but they also betray the community's trust in us to uphold the law. We take this matter very seriously, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken."

Archambeau has been employed by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for 12 years and is assigned to the Department of Patrol Services.