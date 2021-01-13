Funeral arrangements set for fallen Hillsborough County deputy

He was about to retire when he was killed in the line of duty.

TAMPA, Fla. — Funeral arrangements have been set for the member of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office who was killed in the line of duty – just one shift away from retirement.

Investigators have charged a man with murder after they say he intentionally crashed into the driver's side of 54-year-old Master Corporal Brian LaVigne's cruiser on Lumsden Road.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office announced arrangements for LaVigne, who is survived by his wife and two adult children. One of those children is a deputy with the agency.

The visitation and funeral will take place Jan. 19 at Idlewild Baptist Church, which is located at 18333 Exciting Idlewild Boulevard in Lutz. Both the visitation and funeral service will be open to the public.

The visitation will last from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Face masks are required inside the church.

After the service, guests will be directed outside the church for a special ceremony that will follow before the procession. A map of the procession route will be provided closer to the service date.

If you would like to make a donation to the LaVigne family, the sheriff's office is asking it to be made through the Lynn Sowers Memorial Foundation. Click here to learn more about donating.

What other people are reading right now:

