Sheriff: Hillsborough deputy gave inmate marijuana vape pens, edibles

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County deputy was arrested for giving an inmate marijuana at a local detention facility, the sheriff's office reports.

The Jail Intelligence Squad launched an investigation in September 2022 after an inmate was reportedly found with two THC vape pens.

That inmate was charged with possession of cannabis and introduction of contraband after deputies said he was seen with the vape pens on video surveillance.

After investigating, the sheriff's office says it determined Deputy Marlon Blankenship, 32, was the one who met with an outside source and brought the inmate THC vape pens and edibles.

Blankenship reportedly denied any involvement and resigned from his position in January 2023 while the investigation was ongoing.

"This man was trusted to care for inmates and inspire a better future; instead, he abused his position and became a criminal himself," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

"I want to be clear, Blankenship does not represent or reflect on the thousands of dedicated and honorable members of team HCSO who work hard day in and day out to protect and serve every member of our community."

The state attorney's office charged Blankenship with introduction of contraband into a detention facility and unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior by a public servant.

He was arrested at his Brooksville home by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.