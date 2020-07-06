Hillsborough County deputy back to work after getting hit by a brick

The sheriff's office said Deputy William Scobie was at University Mall when the protests turned violent.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy is back on the job after suffering an injury when a brick hit him in the back of the neck last weekend at University Mall.

Deputy William Scobie was hit by someone in the ever-growing crowd of protesters as law enforcement attempted to surround the mall and prevent looting.

Some of the peaceful protests for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, turned violent as people threw objects at law enforcement in the University Mall area and elsewhere on Busch Boulevard.

Another deputy was hit by a firework and is doing OK, the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

"Remember, our deputies are human beings too. They have families and just want to make it home to them safely each night just like you," the post reads.

"Let’s keep the protests peaceful."

What other people are reading right now: