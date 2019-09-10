HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy got hurt in a crash Wednesday afternoon at Hillsborough Avenue and Harney Road.
The deputy's cruiser collided with another car while on the way to a separate possible rollover crash that had been dispatched over the radio.
The deputy and the other driver were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Fellow deputies responded to the scene to direct traffic. Authorities are asking drivers to find alternate routes.
What other people are reading right now:
- Students make 'Child of God' headbands to support Saints' Demario Davis
- There are 3 disturbances Hurricane Center forecasters are watching
- Man charged in stabbing of two Jacksonville firefighters
- Deputies: Florida woman who burned down historic tree while smoking meth arrested again
- Search on for high-risk sex offender who cut off GPS ankle bracelet after release
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter