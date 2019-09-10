HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy got hurt in a crash Wednesday afternoon at Hillsborough Avenue and Harney Road.

The deputy's cruiser collided with another car while on the way to a separate possible rollover crash that had been dispatched over the radio.

The deputy and the other driver were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Fellow deputies responded to the scene to direct traffic. Authorities are asking drivers to find alternate routes.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter