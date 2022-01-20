SAO: Hillsborough deputy justified in shooting at gunman who fired 72 shots at authorities

According to the sheriff's office, the gunman stopped "creating chaos" once he ran out of bullets.

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office says it has determined that a deputy with the sheriff's office was justified in shooting at a gunman who fired 72 shots from a car wash parking lot off East Brandon Boulevard.

Back in December, deputies say they responded to the car wash along the busy roadway where Daniel Lighty, 35, was reported to be firing a gun.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff's office says Lighty began firing at law enforcement. While attempting to bring him into custody, the sheriff's office says he fired so many shots that he had to reload his gun before continuing to fire. That's when one of the responding deputies fired a service weapon to stop Lighty but was unsuccessful.

The state attorney's office found that because Lighty fired his weapon at deputies and ignored their repeated warnings to drop his weapon, the deputy was justified in firing the service weapon.

According to the sheriff's office, Lighty stopped "creating chaos" along the busy road once he ran out of bullets. He then returned to his car and dialed 911.

During the call, the sheriff's office says Lighty expressed that "he was irate" about mental health treatment he recently received at a local hospital. A crisis negotiator stepped in on the call and was able to eventually convince Lighty to step out of the car without the gun and with his hands up.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said it was by the "grace of God" that no one was hurt