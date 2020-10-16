Video shows Hillsborough deputy saving choking driver on side of the road

Less than 24 hours earlier, another deputy saved a teen's life in a school cafeteria.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy jumped into action when he saw a man choking this week.

Deputy Clayton Rideout was wrapping up a traffic stop just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at South 51st Avenue and South 78th Street in Tampa. That's when another car pulled up and Deputy Rideout heard the horn being honked.

The driver of the second car got out and began waiving his hand in the air. Deputy Rideout realized the man was choking and ran to do the Heimlich maneuver.

Within seconds, he was able to clear the man's airway. Afterward, the man told deputies he'd been eating a sandwich when he began choking on a piece of it.

"We are incredibly proud of Deputy Rideout for determining so quickly the steps he needed to take to save this man's life," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. "Less than 24 hours before this incident, another deputy had saved a teen's life by performing CPR in the school's cafeteria. In these critical moments, when seconds count, our deputies apply the skills they acquired through our training programs to respond to all kinds of sudden and unexpected situations. They are our everyday heroes."

