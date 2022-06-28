Former Hillsborough County detective accused of concealing incomplete cases

The sheriff's office says 36 cases were reassigned or left unassigned.

TAMPA, Fla. — A former Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detective is accused of reassigning or leaving unassigned cases prior to resigning from the office, the agency said in a statement.

Dalton Lewis, 32, was arrested by Pasco County deputies at his home on June 27, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in a news release. He faces a count of tampering with physical evidence and 72 counts of unlawfully withholding or detaining records from a successor by a public officer or employee.

The sheriff alleged Lewis intentionally concealed cases involving victims seeking justice, a statement reads.

Lewis worked at the agency from 2016-21 as a detective in its criminal investigations division, the sheriff's office said. As part of a criminal investigation, Lewis allegedly attempted to conceal his remaining incomplete cases by reassigning them to a retired employee or removing himself as the lead investigator prior to resigning on Aug. 27, 2021.

"These actions were confirmed when Lewis' user activity was searched internally and matched the above-mentioned conduct. A total of 36 cases were reassigned or left unassigned," the sheriff's office said.

Supervisors reassigned each case to other detectives after understanding what had occurred, the agency continued. Crime victims were not affected, it added.

Lewis' alleged actions remain unclear.

"The behavior and misconduct exhibited by this former law enforcement officer are shameful and not a representation of the nearly 4,000 dedicated employees of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Intentionally concealing cases involving victims seeking justice is a clear break of the oath he once took to protect and serve the Hillsborough County community," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This once trusted public servant spent his final hours trying to hide his unfinished business.