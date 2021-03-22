Dog shot at least 7 times in Hillsborough County, shelter says

The county is trying to figure out if the shooter used a firearm or a pellet gun.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation after a woman told deputies somebody shot her dog.

Authorities say they were dispatched on March 17 to an address on New Love Place in Plant City. There, investigators say a woman who identified herself as the dog's caregiver told them somebody she knew had shot the animal before leaving the area.

That person, who the sheriff's office has not publicly identified, hasn't yet been found.

A county spokesperson said the dog was taken to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center on North Falkenburg Road in Tampa.

X-rays revealed seven bullets or pellets in the dog. The county said veterinarians still aren't sure if the animal was shot with "a small-diameter bullet like a .22 or with a high-powered pellet gun."

The spokesperson said it only appears the dog was shot twice in the most recent incident. The other five pellets or bullets came from one or more earlier incidents, according to the county.

Veterinary staff removed one of the pellets or bullets but plan to leave in the others because it's riskier to take them out.

One of the pellets or bullets broke the dog's leg, leaving the animal in a cast.

Veterinarians expect the dog to survive. However, the animal may need some specialized care as it recovers.